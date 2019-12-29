SASKATOON -- Lily Isaac and her dog Jammers will soon be able to afford a trip to the vet since a go-fund-me for the injured pup has surpassed its $1,200 goal.

Isaac, Jammers, and her boyfriend were going to the 33rd street 7-11 when she says another dog that wasn’t tied up tried to attack them, latching on to Jammers and injuring him.

"He’s been doing a bit better, more active and social," Isaac said “I don’t think he realizes how bad he was injured for the most part."

When she took Jammers to the vet she was greeted with a $1,200 bill she wasn’t able to afford, but less than 48 hours after activating the Go-Fund-Me, Isaac woke up to more money than she asked for.

"It shocked me, my heart stopped when I woke up and saw it the next day," Isaac exclaimed.

Although the money raised will more than cover the initial vet bill, Isaac is hoping Jammers isn’t hurt bad enough to require surgery, which would mean another couple thousands of dollars.

For now, Jammers is happy and able to move around a lot better, and has a visit to the vet in his near future when Isaac is able to access the money in January.

"I’m so happy I can take my dog to the vet and get him looked after properly."