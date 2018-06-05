

A GoFundMe campaign for a teen jogger who was physically assaulted in Saskatoon is close to reaching its goal.

The 16-year-old was running in Willowgrove’s Rouillard Park on April 23 when a man stopped him and asked him for a lighter. When the boy said he didn’t have one, he was assaulted, according to Saskatoon police.

Police said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening directly after the assault but the victim’s cousin told CTV News more complications have surfaced — including a severe neck injury, irregular heart activity and PTSD.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $9,000 as of Tuesday morning. The campaign’s goal is $10,000.

Police are still looking for the man who attacked the runner.