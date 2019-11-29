SASKATOON -- If it were up to Brett Williams, he’d stay in his home in Saskatoon over the holidays – but his inner elf won’t let him.

"With the elf magic growing throughout November and December I just can’t contain it anymore, there would be tinsel flying out my chimney so here I am," Williams said.

Filled with holiday spirit, Williams is on a mission to spread holiday joy across the City of Bridges, and he's taking appointments as a professional elf for hire.

"The end goes is to spread joy," he said. Whether he's asked to attend a corporate holiday party or private parties, Williams hopes to share his holiday spirits with the community.

When he's dressed up in a full elf costume, it doesn't take much to spot him in a crowd.

"I have been getting a lot of attention. It’s a little uncomfortable for me, I like to keep a low profile mostly but it just comes with the territory being half-elf, I have to appease the crowd."

He said the high fives he doles out, and the smiles on children's faces after snapping a picture, are priceless.

"The kids for the most part initiate interactions - they’ll stare at me like I’m a weirdo, smile and saunter on over, some want to come poke my hat and run away, others cower in fear," he said.

"But I love getting the chance to put a smile on a face regardless of their age."

While much of his attire is custom made, the one item he had to improvise on was the hat, because it wouldn't stay up.

"The hat structure that keeps the magic pumping out is homemade. It entails a Booster Juice cup and a bunch of tongue compressors."

Still, that’s easier than some of the gifts and holiday wishes that are requested.

"The hardest gift to deliver on Christmas (is) true love, either that or two front teeth, followed closely behind by a functional blimp."