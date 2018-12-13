

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon could have ride-sharing companies operating by Christmas, according to Mayor Charlie Clark.

Clark said he’s been in talks with ride-share companies, who said they could be ready by the end of the month.

“I’ve had some signals from companies that say they could be operating as soon as the Christmas season,” Clark said.

In a statement to CTV News, Lyft said it’d like to operate “as soon as possible.”

Uber said it’s still “engaging” with Regina and Saskatoon, and aims to run in Saskatchewan cities “in the near future.”

Earlier this month, the province approved ridesharing regulations, but is making municipalities responsible for how companies and drivers will operate.

The City of Saskatoon is scheduled to discuss, and potentially pass, it’s ride-sharing bylaw on Monday.