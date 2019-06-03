

CTV Saskatoon





Governments, local authorities and emergency services should plan for more frequent extreme rain caused by global warming, a University of Saskatchewan researcher says.

“If global warming progresses as climate model projections predict, we had better plan strategies for dealing with frequent heavy rain right now,” Simon Papalexiou, a hydro-climatologist in the U of S College of Engineering, said in a university news release.

“We know that rainfall-induced floods can devastate communities, and that there are implications of increasing bouts of heavy rain for public health, agriculture, farmers’ livelihoods, the fishing industry and insurance, to name but a few.”

According to his team's study, published in Water Resources Research, the number extreme downpours increased steadily between 1964 and 2013 - a nearly five-decade-long span in which global warming also intensified.

“This upward trend is highly unlikely to be explained by natural climatic variability. The probability of this happening is less than 0.3 per cent under the model assumptions used,” Papalexiou said.

More than half a million deaths were caused by rain-induced floods between 1980 and 2009 and that torrents of rain not only cause flooding, but can also threaten public health by overwhelming sewage treatment plants and contaminating of water, the researchers said.

The frequency of extreme precipitation events increased in parts of Canada, most of Europe, the Midwest and northeast region of the U.S., northern Australia, western Russia and parts of China, they found.

Researchers said they used a new approach to analyze extremes, using more than 8,700 daily rain records from 100,000 stations monitoring rain worldwide.