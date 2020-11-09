SASKATOON -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared U.S. President and Vice President-elect on Saturday — news that three women who are from America but now live in Saskatchewan say is a huge relief.

“It was so surreal. I couldn’t believe that things are possibly going to change and my country will no longer be divided,” said Sonya Hilsendager, who moved to North Battleford from Houston, Texas.

Throughout the campaign and in his victory speech, Biden promised to be a government for all Americans, at one point, directly addressing the people who didn’t vote for him.

“To those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of elections myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said.

A message that hit home for Paula Collins, who moved to Saskatoon from Lexington, Kentucky.

“For me it was a sense of relief because we voted for someone who was for everyone,” she said.

Lemoya Laurensen was born in Washington, D.C. and has lived in various other American cities but now lives in Prince Albert, said she is grateful for the outcome.

“It’s the one glimmer of hope in a difficult year for all of us, that we might have someone who can fast build relationships with our allies again, maintain a good relationship with Canada as well.”

She added that with Biden and Harris set to take office, she finally feels comfortable going back to the U.S. to visit family.

“I had no interest in visiting, I don’t think I even felt safe with visiting family and I miss everyone so much. But it feels as if it’s a different country than the country I left in 2009.”

COVID-19 remains a concern

Collins and Hilsdendager also have family back in the U.S. and said they were worried about what the next four years would look like for them, especially with the deepening pandemic.

The U.S. has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 than any other country in the world. As of Monday, the country has reported more than one million cases and over 230,000 deaths.

Hilsendager said 16 of her family members back home contracted the virus.

“When people say that COVID-19 is a hoax or even when they’re so small-minded and think that the election had a lot to do with COVID-19, it kind of angers me because I was personally affected by this and we lost two family members,” Hilsendager said.

Biden has promised to immediately address the pandemic and work to stop its spread by putting together a new task force.

Collins said it’s important for people in the U.S. to start looking forward and focusing on positivity now that the race for the White House is over.

“We’re in hard times and this is not going to be fixed right away. So, be patient, be loving and more kind to each other,” she said.

Hilsendager, Collins and Laurensen got together for a Zoom call Sunday night to celebrate the election results.

“I’m looking forward to a world where there is a possibility of peace,” Laurensen said.

This election, Harris made history as the first woman, first Black person and South Asian to become vice president in the U.S., saying in her victory speech that she will not be the last.

“Someone said something to me the other day that, I’ll be glad when we can stop being happy and surprised when a Black person becomes some type of leader and just say, you know what, this wonderful person, who’s accomplished this and that is becoming a leader,” Hilsendager said.

“I have to say Biden and Harris are an awesome duo and I know they will get our country back to where it needs to be.”