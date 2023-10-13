‘Give our boy back to us’: Family of missing Sask. man look for answers as police renew search efforts

The family of a 49-year-old man who went in missing in Prince Albert last year are hoping for answers as police and volunteers continue their search efforts.

Henry McAdam was last seen in the 500 block of 15th Street East in July of 2022.

On Thursday, members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) and the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) searched for McAdam in the nearby wooded area. His father Francis Thomas is thankful for the search efforts.

"They walk all over looking for our boy in their own time, people like that give us hope," he said.

Thomas remembers hearing of his son’s disappearance last year.

"For the first month my tears were spilling out, I knew something was wrong," he said.

He would visit his son twice a month, but one encounter left him worried.He said he often makes the drive from his home in Chitek Lake to Prince Albert to look for his son.

"We knew something was wrong because he had a stabbing mark right below his heart," Thomas said. "This is what we got to live with in our everyday life because we don't see him, we don't see the body. It’s hard to live like that," he said.

McAdam is described as being 5’8” and 157 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black bunny hug, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Thomas encourages anyone with information to come forward.

"If someone is listening, someone who knows, give us hope, give our boy back to us, that's all we ask," he said.