Girls make scarves for people in need
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:36PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:38PM CST
A youth group from a Saskatoon church are working to help those in need by leaving handmade scarves throughout the city’s downtown.
The girls, ages 10 to 13, are part of the Junior Youth Group at St. Martin’s United Church. After learning to knit and crochet, they began working on their scarves in September.
The group walked around Saskatoon’s downtown on Sunday, tying scarves to trees and posts. Each scarf included a note, telling the reader to take one, if needed.
“I used to work downtown and I'd see a lot of people downtown sitting on the street asking for money or selling little things they have trying to make some money,” said Adrienne Heskett, who leads the group. “I thought, why not help them?”
The girls are considering making blankets this summer as their next charitable act.
More Stories
- Girls make scarves for people in need 1
- Water main break in Varsity View neighbourhood
- One person in custody after shot fired
- Swan River, Man. prepares for 'imminent' loss of water 2
- 'This has only begun': Scott Moe elected as leader of Saskatchewan Party 1
- NAFTA: U.S. negotiators take Canadian proposals to political decision-makers
- There's a sexual misconduct 'whisper network' on Parliament Hill: Labour Minister 1
- Change is needed to encourage women to enter politics, says Trudeau 1