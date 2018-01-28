A youth group from a Saskatoon church are working to help those in need by leaving handmade scarves throughout the city’s downtown.

The girls, ages 10 to 13, are part of the Junior Youth Group at St. Martin’s United Church. After learning to knit and crochet, they began working on their scarves in September.

The group walked around Saskatoon’s downtown on Sunday, tying scarves to trees and posts. Each scarf included a note, telling the reader to take one, if needed.

“I used to work downtown and I'd see a lot of people downtown sitting on the street asking for money or selling little things they have trying to make some money,” said Adrienne Heskett, who leads the group. “I thought, why not help them?”

The girls are considering making blankets this summer as their next charitable act.