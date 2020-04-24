SASKATOON -- A girl was held against her will for four days near Île-à-la-Crosse, according to the RCMP.

Officers received a report about a cabin in the area around 6 p.m. Thursday. The RCMP says the girl was held in a cabin on Île-à-la-Crosse Lake, about 10 kilometres from the village.

According to the RCMP, there were reports that the man holding the girl had left the cabin. Officers patrolled the village and also worked to find the best way to travel across the lake to reach the cabin. Mounties needed to travel about 10 to 15 km in freezing rain and heavy slush.

The RCMP also said the Canadian Armed Forces and Saskatchewan Emergency Response Team were called to help.

Early Friday, two armed forces helicopters were able to bring members of the Emergency Response Team across the lake. The girl was removed from the cabin safely. Police say she had minor bruising and was taken to Île-à-la-Crosse via helicopter.

The man allegedly holding her tried to flee the scene when police arrived. He also resisted during his arrest and officers needed to use a Taser. He was taken into custody and received treatment for minor injuries from EMS at the scene.

He has been transported to Île-à-la-Crosse.

Mounties found guns and drugs in the cabin.

The girl has returned to her family. The RCMP says she was not related to the accused.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.