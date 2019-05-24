

CTV Saskatoon





A 13-year-old girl has been charged in relation to the assault of a 33-year-old woman at Pleasant Hill playground Monday night.

Bonnie Halcrow, 33, was at the park around 7 p.m. when she was attacked by a group of children. The assault was caught on-camera by a bystander.

The girl is also charged in relation to an assault on May 13, when two girls —aged 10 and 14 — told police they were assaulted by a number of children around 7 p.m.

Police say they have identified other youths involved in the assault. However, since they are under 12 years old, they won’t be charged.

The girl appeared before a provincial court judge before 10 a.m.

The girl is petite. She showed no emotion and looked down as she made her brief court appearance. She is out of custody and has been ordered to stay away from the two girl victims and the rest of the children who were involved in the alleged beatings.

Her next court appearance is June 6.

The investigation into these incidents, and several others, is ongoing.