A seven-year-old girl has a cracked collar bone, after flying off her dirt bike and crashing into stands at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

Taylor Dunser was competing in a motocross race, in between monster truck shows, during the Motorsports Spectacular.

“I guess I was in a little bit of shock, I wasn't sure what I was going to be looking at when I saw her over the boards,” said Melissa Dunser, Taylor’s mom.

Dunser was in first place, going off a jump when she crashed.

“She lost control on the very last lap and ended up moving up the face of the jump, off to the side. She ended up aggressively getting into the throttle – ending up in the stands,” said Kal Dietz, the president of the Saskatoon Track and Trail Motocross Club.

‘It’s never too young’

Dunser was competing against nine other kids, the youngest was five-years-old, according to Dietz.

On social media, users raised concern about children on dirt bikes.

“I'm genuinely confused about what event this is, that has seven-year-olds racing dirt bikes,” a Reddit user wrote.

Dietz said the beginner age for motocross is similar to other sports.

“It’s never too young. It’s just like any other mainstream sport – whether it’s hockey or baseball – you have to start them young to get them to propel in their profession,” Dietz told CTV News, adding that participants are aware of the risks before getting involved.

Dunser said she plans to get back on the bike after her recovery, which is expected to take six weeks.