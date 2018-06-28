

CTV Saskatoon





A teen girl is facing a charge in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

Saskatoon police say the girl, 16, was charged Thursday morning with causing death by criminal negligence by discharging a firearm.

The boy died June 3 following a report of an injured person at a home on the 500 block of Avenue J South. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

An autopsy was conducted the day after the death, but details on the cause of death have yet to be released.

The girl is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.