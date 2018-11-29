A Saskatoon woman says her Christmas gift package was stolen from her front door, and her neighbour witnessed the theft.

Chona Gage ordered about $800 worth of Burberry products online. On Tuesday, she received email confirmation that the package arrived.

But her husband, who stayed home awaiting the delivery, said the parcel didn't arrive. Gage said her neighbour witnessed a woman follow the UPS vehicle and take her package.

"The UPS driver, at about 2:25 pm or so dropped off a parcel. A few minutes later, about 2:29, I saw a vehicle stop in front of the victim's house," Mel Siebeneich, Gage's neighbour, said in a witness video created for police and social media.

"A lady came out she was wearing a red ball cap. She went onto the front doorstep, picked up the parcel from the victim's house."

Gage thinks her husband was in the backyard letting the dog outside, while the delivery -- and theft -- happened.

"It's stressful. You have to go to the police department and explain to them, call UPS, 1-800 numbers and the store," Gage told CTV News.

Gage said she asked for signature upon delivery, but there was miscommunication between Burberry and the courier.

Saskatoon Police Services advises people to request a signature - as mail thefts are on the rise.

“For the last year, we've noticed an upwards trend in the amount of break and enters to mailbox thefts. For instance, last night we had a mail theft where a man broke into three stand-alone mailboxes,” spokeswoman Kelsie Fraser said.