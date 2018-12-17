A Christmas gift that was stolen from a Saskatoon family’s front porch has been recovered by Saskatoon police.

Chona Gage told CTV News that police found her Burberry bag, worth about $800, at a pawn shop.

About three weeks ago, a UPS truck dropped off a package at the Saskatoon home’s doorstep. Minutes later, Gage’s neighbor said she witnessed a woman steal the parcel.

"The UPS driver, at about 2:25 p.m. or so dropped off a parcel. A few minutes later, about 2:29, I saw a vehicle stop in front of the victim's house," the neighbour, Mel Siebeneich, said in a witness video created for police and social media.

Gage said police didn’t give her any indication about suspects in the theft.