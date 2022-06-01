Giant solar flower blooms at Saskatoon high school

A giant flower, made out of solar panels, has bloomed on the lawn of Bishop James Mahoney Catholic High School.

“There’s been a lot of curiosity from staff and students alike,” said Andrea Regier, the science department head at the school.

It’s called a Smartflower.

Its petals are made of solar panels. They draw energy from the sun and supply it into the school through a microgrid, which runs alongside the main power grid of the school.

The flower is able to power lights and a set of outlets to one classroom.

While it’s fully functional, its main purpose is to help students learn about renewable energy.

“It starts a convesation around, ‘What are viable forms of energy? How much energy is produced? How can we calculate that? How much solar energy do you need to power an electric vehicle?’ So the connections are almost limitless,” Regier said.

“Sometimes it keeps me up at night, thinking of all the possibilities for what we can do with having this project here.”

The Smartflower functions similarly to a sunflower. It moves to follow the sun during the day and its petals close at night, or in cold weather.

Regier said it’s the fist of its kind at a school in Canada.

The project started with Aaron Genest.

Genest works as an applications engineer manager at tech company, Siemens Canada.

“The Siemens Canada CEO had an occasion to have coffee with me about a year-and-a-half ago. At that point, he said that he was extremely interested in doing an educational microgrid project somewhere in Canada,” Genest said.

So he pitched Saskatoon.

With the help of Innovation Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Industry Education Council, the project came to life.

Genest hopes the Smartflower will open students’ eyes to careers in tech and renewable resources.

“I come from a software developer background — everything I build is in ones and zeros. This is the very first thing that I've ever been able to help build that is physical and in the real world,” Genest said, laughing.

“I have to admit that I occasionally go driving by just to look at it and reassure myself it's real. It’s fantastic.”

Currently, teachers are building curriculum around the Smartflower. In the fall, students are expected to learn how the technology works.