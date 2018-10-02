Getting engaged is usually a happy time for couples, but for a Martensville couple the road has been rocky.

It all comes down to a customized engagement ring that turned into a nightmare.

“This thing was just a big, giant mess,” newlywed Chris Yauck said.

Yauck says he went into Peoples Jewellers in Saskatoon to create a customized engagement ring. He says this happened last September.

“I called them and said hey, what’s going on. It turns out they left the paperwork at somebody’s desk and had to put a rush on it. I was planning to propose at the end of Christmas,” Yauck said.

The vision they had was a simple, elegant design that shows off the diamonds cast in platinum with no basket around the diamond. They say what they got was different. They claim they got a ring made of white gold instead and had a basket surrounding the diamond.

“When it finally did show up – this is three months later – the ring was double the size in every single dimension possible. Other than the ring size itself, her ring was twice as thick, twice as high,” Yauck said.

He wanted to propose last Christmas. He says he took the incorrect ring with the agreement it would be returned after he proposed and corrections be made.

The newlyweds say they went back and forth with People’s for a year and acknowledge the company made multiple attempts to fix the ring, but the couple claims each attempt was worse than the one before.

The Yauck’s say they returned the ring and go to a local goldsmith.

“We had taken our design to him and he said he could do it in two weeks, more of a challenge, and it came near perfect!” Yauck said.

CTV News reached out to People’s, both to a district manager who said he knew of the case, and to a customer service rep who allegedly dealt with the couple’s complaint. The district manager said he could not provide any comment on the matter. The CSR did not return our call.

As for the bride, Megan says she wishes this on no one.

“I just don’t want any other bridge or fiancé to ever deal with that. The stress of a wedding is enough,” Megan Williams-Yauck said.