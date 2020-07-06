Advertisement
Get your sunscreen ready: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 5:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- Have the sunscreen ready as a UV Index of 10 (Very High) hits Saskatoon today. As far as the wind is concerned, we’ll see moderate breeze from the west, blowing between 15 and 30 km/h.
It’ll stay warm through Tuesday, with a wet Wednesday on the horizon.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 24 C
Evening: 24 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 27 C
Wednesday – Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 15 C
Afternoon High: 19 C