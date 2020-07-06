SASKATOON -- Have the sunscreen ready as a UV Index of 10 (Very High) hits Saskatoon today. As far as the wind is concerned, we’ll see moderate breeze from the west, blowing between 15 and 30 km/h.

It’ll stay warm through Tuesday, with a wet Wednesday on the horizon.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 24 C

Evening: 24 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 27 C

Wednesday – Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 15 C

Afternoon High: 19 C