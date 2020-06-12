SASKATOON -- Temperatures are set to soar as we flirt with the thirty degree mark over the next 48 hours in Saskatchewan. It does come with an increase in wind activity, mind you.

Mainly sunny skies dominate the first half of the weekend, with a change rolling in Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 26

Evening: 25

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday – Showers.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 21