Get ready for hot prairie days this weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures are set to soar as we flirt with the thirty degree mark over the next 48 hours in Saskatchewan. It does come with an increase in wind activity, mind you.
Mainly sunny skies dominate the first half of the weekend, with a change rolling in Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 26
Evening: 25
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 29
Sunday – Showers.
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 21