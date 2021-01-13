SASKATOON -- A-fast moving low pressure system is wreaking havoc on the prairies Wednesday with a Freezing Rain, Wind and Winter Storm Warning having been issued across the bulk of Saskatchewan.

Wind gusts approaching 110 km/h are expected with showers turning into heavy snow by evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Ice to Snow

High: 4

Evening: 1

Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -4

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7