Get ready for a wild one with rain, wind and snow: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- A-fast moving low pressure system is wreaking havoc on the prairies Wednesday with a Freezing Rain, Wind and Winter Storm Warning having been issued across the bulk of Saskatchewan.
Wind gusts approaching 110 km/h are expected with showers turning into heavy snow by evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Ice to Snow
High: 4
Evening: 1
Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: -4
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -7