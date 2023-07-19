German tractor company Claas holds first international launch in Saskatchewan

The largest outdoor farm show in Western Canada got off to a soggy start as rain greeted the first day of Ag in Motion Tuesday.

But if there’s one group that’s happy to see rain, it’s a gathering of farmers.

“Rain did not dampen our attendance at all," Ag in Motion show director Rob O'Connor said.

"Farmers work in the elements. We’re used to the elements. So when you have a gathering like this, it's valuable enough that regardless of what the weather does, they're going to come to the show."

The 2023 running of Ag in Motion is the biggest one yet.

With 580 exhibitors and thousands of farmers spread over 100 acres, the one-stop shop for the industry allows farmers to not only see the latest and greatest but actually get their hands on it, take equipment for a spin and pull the plants right out of the ground to get a closer look.

“We have about 20 acres of just crop plots within the trade show itself, where farmers can come and see how those plants are growing," O'Connor said.

"Farmers can actually see them because they've been grown here as part of our show."

German ag manufacturer Claas recognized the opportunity with so many farmers making their annual pilgrimage to the area. The third-generation family company decided the farm just off Highway 16 west of Langham was the perfect place to hold a worldwide launch for a brand new line of tractors — the first launch outside of Germany for Claas.

“Saskatchewan, as well as Alberta, Manitoba and the Dakotas down south of here, are the number one market for that size horsepower in a tractor," Frans Reijmers, the product manager for tractors at Claas of America said.

"Ag in Motion is super special for us."

The new Xerion 12 Series does come with a hefty price tag if you're looking at a model with more than 600 horsepower.

“More than most people’s houses, including my own," Reijmers said. "It's more than double mine. Very expensive. Some of these large models fully equipped will run over $1 million a piece."

Many farmers make the trip to Ag in Motion for the innovation, tips and techniques that will help them get the most out of their business.

Five years ago, Bladworth-area farmer Greg Brkich didn’t foresee drones being used widely by farmers when he saw a demonstration at Ag in Motion, but times can change quickly.

“My neighbour has a spray drone, and (I'll) maybe look at hiring him to maybe spray spots of weeds in the pasture after the cattle are out," he said. "That's what you see up here. Something new."

Ag in Motion runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Thursday.