Gerald Stanley is expected back in court this afternoon on two charges tied to gun storage.

The Saskatchewan farmer, who was acquitted Feb. 9 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, is set to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court. He’s accused of improperly storing seven guns — six non-restricted firearms and one restricted firearm.

RCMP found the guns during a search of Stanley’s home after Boushie was killed on Stanley’s Biggar-area property in August 2016.

The non-restricted guns the 56-year-old is accused of improperly storing are a J Stevens Arms Company Model 520 rifle, .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, .22-calibre bolt action rifle, a Winchester Model 1200 shotgun, a Lakefield Mark II .22-calibre rifle and a Winchester Model 1894 rifle, according to court documents. The restricted gun is a Ruger Blackhawk .45 handgun.

The list does not include the Russian-made Tokarev handgun that was used in the shooting of Boushie.

Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot in the head with a handgun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's property.

It’s not disputed Stanley caused the death, according to the judge who oversaw the trial. The verdict came down to whether or not the jury found Stanley caused the death unlawfully.

Stanley’s lawyer, Scott Spencer, described the shooting as a “freak accident.” He said the shot from Stanley’s gun was a hang fire — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

The 30-day deadline to appeal the jury’s verdict passed last month, a few days after the head of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, Assistant Deputy Attorney General Anthony Gerein, stated no legal basis to appeal existed.

Penalties for unsafe storage of a firearm can vary depending if the charge is pursued summarily or as an indictable offence. On the low end, an offender who pleads guilty could receive a discharge, which means they would have no criminal record, or they could receive a fine. On the high end, an offender could receive a two-year sentence if it’s their first offence or five years if it’s not their first offence.

CTV's Angelina Irinici will be in court to cover the proceedings.