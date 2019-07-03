

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have identified the victim of a homicide last month as 60-year-old Gerald Grimard.

Police and paramedics found Grimard dead the evening of June 24 in a second-floor apartment unit in the 600 block of Hopkins Street.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in Grimard’s death. Police believe the incident was not random and the two knew each other.

The boy is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday, police say.