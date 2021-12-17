Georgina Jolibois named Sask. NPD candidate for upcoming Sask. byelection

SASKATOON -

La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois has been named as the Saskatchewan NDP candidate for the upcoming Athabasca byelection.

Jolibois was selected by NDP members in a contested nomination process by online and phone voting, according to a news release

She is currently in her fifth term as Mayor of La Loche and previously served as MP for Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River.

“Having served my community of La Loche for over 20 years, I have seen first-hand the impact of this Sask. Party government’s inaction to address key issues,” Jolibois said in a news release from the NDP.

Jolibois is a Dene woman and a member of Clearwater River Dene Nation.

The Athabasca MLA seat was left vacant by Buckley Belanger, who resigned from his position in early August to run for the Liberals federally.

“The Athabasca constituency will be well-served with a proven and experienced leader like Georgina,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in the release.

Meili says with her track record of being a mayor and former MP, she will be an “outstanding” representative for Northwest Saskatchewan and a “wonderful” addition to the NDP party.

The Sask. Party announced on Friday Jim Lemaigre has been nominated as its Athabasca candidate.

No date has been set for the byelection but it must be held before Feb 15.