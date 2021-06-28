SASKATOON -- Saskatoon City Council voted unanimously Monday to begin the process to change the name of John A. Macdonald Road in the neighbourhood of Confederation Park.

“I see this as a generational moment for our city,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

“We as a council get to take steps to help define how we represent ourselves and what stories we tell about ourselves and what we value, and especially to speak clearly to the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit members of our community who are living with this legacy and who want to know that Canada understands its truth and is committed to bringing about change in response to that truth.”

Saskatoon Tribal Council tribal Chief Mark Arcand implored council to “do the right thing” several times. He said that weighing the change of the name against a monetary cost is a slap in the face.

“What cost has been to the Indigenous people from the inception of residential schools,” he said. “The cost of the health care, the justice, the child welfare system, where the residential has practically destroyed indigenous people's lives.”

Arcand spoke of Indigenous people being re-victimized after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across western Canada.

“People that are 60, 70, 80-years-old, that are reliving the horrors of residential schools. It’s destroying people, destroying families, it’s destroying partnerships, relationships,” he said.

“It's hard to accept and lift and celebrate a man by the name of John A. Macdonald who has done this to people. In my view it was to kill off the Indians, and they didn't succeed, and they're not going to succeed. Our people are resilient.”

Arcand said there are Indigenous children who haven’t been raised very well as a result of residential schools, but now is an opportunity to right a wrong.

“At the end of the day, we are all going to be better people for it, because we take this opportunity to educate our city, our school systems, our families and our children,” he said.

City councillor David Kirton quoted Cowessess First Nation chief Cadmus Delorme, saying “nobody today created residential schools, nobody today created the Indian Act, and nobody today created the 60’s scoop, but we all inherited it, and we just have to acknowledge that people are healing and people are hurting. Let’s do something about it.”

Kirton directed a message to people in Saskatoon, and more specifically to those living on John A. Macdonald Road.

“To open our hearts to our Indigenous neighbours,” he said. “That’s one thing that we can do. Not everything, but at least one thing. And that’s the simple message that I’ll take with me when I go door to door in a few weeks on that particular road.”

Kirton said he’ll deliver a package containing background information on the motion, his contact information, information to ease the transition to a new address, and an invitation to a public meeting.