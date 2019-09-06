

CTV Saskatoon





A man accused of hiding a cellphone camera in a gas station washroom has turned himself in to police.

The 25-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, and now faces a voyeurism charge, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release

On Sunday, a 29-year-old woman contacted police and said she believed she and four girls were recorded while using a gas station washroom and that she spotted a cellphone camera behind a broken ceiling tile.

Following the woman’s call, officers arrested a 25-year-old man at the gas station and seized his cell phone, according to police. The man was later released.

The man’s cellphone was seized at the time of his arrest and investigators are still in the process of obtaining a search warrant to access the phone, police said.

“There had been a camera placed in a location where a camera shouldn’t have been, a place where people could expect privacy,” Saskatoon Police Staff Sgt. Grant Obst told CTV News in an interview earlier this week.

Parkland Fuel Corporation, along with an employee who works at the gas station, previously confirmed to CTV News the incident allegedly took place at the Fas Gas Plus location on Circle Drive East.

In an emailed statement, a company spokesperson said an employee was suspended after the company learned of the alleged incident.

“The privacy and safety of our customers are an overriding priority and we strongly condemn this behaviour,” Leroy Mckinnon, corporate communication specialist at Parkland Fuel Corporation said.

On Monday, a woman shared an image on Facebook showing a camera phone laying behind a broken ceiling tile.

The woman said she and her daughters stopped at a Fas Gas location in Saskatoon on Sunday.

In the post, she claims a male employee had entered the washroom moments before, saying he needed to take paper towel inside.