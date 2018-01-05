

CTV Saskatoon





People across Canada are set to shell out more money at the pumps this year, according to GasBuddy’s 2018 forecast.

In Saskatoon, GasBuddy says prices could jump as high as $1.29 per liter of gasoline. Canada’s average gas price is expected to reach $1.19 per liter, a four-year high.

“Colder winter means that we don’t get the usual benefit of lower prices in January and February, as we’re seeing now,” said Dan McTeague, a GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

“We are also looking at the effect of a weak Canadian dollar, brought in by no small part by weaker values for Canadian oil because of pipeline concerns.”

According to the fuel price site, Montreal and Vancouver will see gas prices reach as high as $1.52 per liter.

GasBuddy says the highest price at the pumps will be seen around August and September.