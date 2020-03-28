Gas prices continue to drop in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39PM CST
Gas has reached its lowest price in Saskatoon since 2016. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Drivers continue to see prices drop at the pumps throughout the city.
On Saturday, the prices at some gas stations on 22nd St. dipped to 65.9 per litre.
Fas Gas is one of those places and Costco came in even lower at 61.9 per litre.
According to Gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas in Saskatoon has reached its lowest level since 2016.