SASKATOON -- Drivers continue to see prices drop at the pumps throughout the city.

On Saturday, the prices at some gas stations on 22nd St. dipped to 65.9 per litre.

Fas Gas is one of those places and Costco came in even lower at 61.9 per litre.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas in Saskatoon has reached its lowest level since 2016.