The biggest name in country music - and one of the most popular and successful musicians of all-time - is returning to Saskatchewan this summer.

Garth Brooks will take the stage at Mosaic Stadium in Regina August 10th as part of his stadium tour.

In March, Brooks was named the iHeart Radio ‘Artist of the Decade.’

Brooks last performed in Saskatchewan in 2016, with six sold-out shows in four nights at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

Tickets for the Regina show go on sale June 10th.