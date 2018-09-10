Saskatoon’s garbage collection is one step closer to changing to a pay-as-you-throw system.

On Monday morning, a City committee voted in favour of a system that would have Saskatoon residents pay according to how much garbage is generated.

The new system, suggested by city administration, would give all residents a bin for organics. For garbage, residents would choose their bin size – small, medium or large – and pay accordingly.

The smallest 180L bin, would cost residents $216 a year, according to a city report. The largest bin, 360L, costs $276 – which would be added to utilities. Currently, garbage collection is covered through property taxes.

Committee voted for garbage and organics to be collected bi-weekly.

City administration wants to change garbage collection to extend the life of Saskatoon’s landfill.

“The space that’s left in our landfill is very valuable because as it gets eaten up, we get closer to needing to spend $100 million on a new one,” Ward 2 Councillor Hilary Gough said.

The committee voted 4-1, in favour of the changes with Ward 4 Councillor Troy Davies opposed.

“These are all great ideas that come to the city, but it’s (a) cost and we can’t continue to put this [strain] on taxpayers’ backs,” said Davies.

The final decision for the pay-as-you-throw system will be left in the hands of a full council meeting at the end of the month.