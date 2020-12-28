SASKATOON -- A house fire Sunday in College Park was started when a cardboard box containing refuse was set alight inside to dispose of the contents, Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The occupants were not able to take the box outside before it got out of control. One occupant’s hands were burned, according to a news release.

Damage at the house, on the 700 block of Trent Crescent, is estimated at $150,000.

Another house fire Sunday in Silverspring, on the 200 block of Rever Road, began in a wall above a wood stove and resulted in $275,000 in damage, the department says.