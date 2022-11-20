Garbage fire set in vacant Saskatoon home causes $50,000 damage: investigators

A garbage fire lit in the dining room of an abandoned home on Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Avenue N South just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke was visible from the second story of the house when they arrived, the news release said.

The fire department said no one was found in the house when they conducted searches, but they did find a man in the backyard covered in soot. He was turned over to the Saskatoon police.

A fire investigator said the structure was vacant and secured at the time, and a garbage fire was deliberately set in the dining room.

On Sunday the Saskatoon Police Service confirmed that arson and break and enter charges are pending for the adult male suspect.