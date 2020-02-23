SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says a garage fire that happened on Saturday evening was accidental.

At around 8:04 p.m. a fire inside a detached garage was reported by a 9-1-1 caller. The fire was located behind 235 Ave. J North.

Crews witness smoke and flames coming from a vehicle inside the garage. The blaze was under control in 20 minutes and no one was injured.

The investigator estimates the cost of damages at $25,000.