The Saskatchewan Extra Life Guild hosted a 24-hour gaming marathon in Saskatoon to raise money for the new children’s hospital.

The Extra Life marathon is being held at the Cosmopolitan Senior's Centre. The event began at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ends Sunday morning.

Gamers of all ages are encouraged to attend the event that will be raising money to support the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation to help improve health care services for kids across Saskatchewan.

Gaming events include:

- Featherstone tournaments

- Dragon den

- Tabletop games

- Collectors lane

- VR games

- Space to bring your own PCs

Prizes at the marathon will be distributed to people participating in the event.

The event began in 2008 and since its inception, has raised more than $10 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.