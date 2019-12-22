SASKATOON -- A cast member of the popular HBO show “Game of Thrones” visited the Bridge City just ahead of Christmas.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, known for his role as “the Mountain” stopped by Supplement World in Stonebridge to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

He said since his role in Game of Thrones he has been asked for a lot more pictures and autographs on the street.

"It for sure changed my life," he said.

He said before being offered the role he was a huge fan of the show, so the offer to audition came as a bit of a surprise.

"Being a fan and being asked to be involved in it was kind of like a shock. I remember getting the message, and I honestly thought it was a fake."

He has been in a few shows and movies since his time on Game of Thrones, and wants to continue to act.

"It's nice to be able to change the tune up a bit. Being able to compete and travel the world in that category and then being able to act as well, its nice."

When asked if there is a dream role he could play in a movie, he responded with "I would not say no to the expendables, that’s for sure."

The 6’9”, 400 lbs strongman married a Canadian, and says being in Canada reminds him of his home in Iceland.

"It does a little bit, especially the weather." The strong man said. "Even though here it can get a lot colder than back home, but it's nice. I love Canada."

Bjornson is currently touring across Canada.