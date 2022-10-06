Gallagher mother pleads for support for victim's family

The family of Megan Gallagher, who went missing in September 2020, stood outside of provincial court Thursday morning disappointed after four of the people charged in Gallagher’s death had their matters adjourned and attendances waived.

“Starting to learn that it’s just part of the process,” Brian Gallagher said of the adjournments.

On Wednesday, a ninth person was charged in connection to Gallagher’s death, as 24-year-old Summer-Sky Henry was charged with first-degree murder.

Saskatoon Police say Henry is the final person to be charged.

“It’s overwhelming when I think of the numbers,” said Gallagher.

“The one number that disturbs me the most is one woman, and nine people so far. It's not acceptable by any standards.”

44-year-old Roderick William Sutherland was originally charged with indignity to human remains, and was arrested Wednesday and charged additionally with first-degree murder, bringing the total number of people with that charge to four, including Robert Thomas, Cheyann Peeteetuce and Henry.

“That was a bit of a surprise because we were told when the original charges of indignities to human remains came that that would be their only charges,” said Gallagher.

“Some of the surprise is to know that the secret had been kept for that long. Somebody must have spoken up somewhere.”

The mother of Megan Gallagher, Ingrid MacColl, spoke with the media for the first time outside of court on Thursday.

“I find so much is focused on the accused. Where are the supports for our families and friends,” she said.

“Government representatives, First Nations, Metis representatives need to step up as well and support what's going on and make the changes that need to be made.”

Several people charged in connection to Gallagher’s death are re-offenders, and FSIN third vice-chief Aly Bear spoke about the need for rehabilitation for Indigenous people from an Indigenous perspective.

“We don't have the funds to make sure that our people are being taken care of once they're released,” said Bear.

“When they're incarcerated, they're being tortured in there as well. It's not about rehabilitation; what it's supposed to be about. Our people are locked up and they're treated like animals when they're incarcerated, and then they're released, and they go and hurt people.”

Bear says the mental health of Indigenous offenders should be taken care of with Indigenous ceremonies and languages, so people can take pride in their identities.

“The solution is the government needs to actually step up, take responsibility for their actions, and be funding revitalization of our traditional governance systems,” she said.

“Our restorative justice systems, healing, mental health supports and treatment centres and so forth, but driven by First Nation people; not driven by a colonial regime.”

Robert Thomas will make his next court appearance on Thursday October 13, while Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robin John will next appear Wednesday October 19, and John Wayne Sanderson will appear on Thursday November 17.