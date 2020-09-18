SASKATOON -- New provincial funding will allow Gabriel Dumont Institute to deliver new education and skills training programs.

“The funding we receive from the provincial Government allows us to bring community-based, cultural relevant certificate training to the Métis community throughout Saskatchewan,” Dumont Technical Institute Director Brett Vandale said in a news release.

“The training provides our community members with the skills and certification necessary to access the labour market within Saskatchewan.”

The programs include Adult Basic Education, Essential Skills for the Workplace and the Skills Training Allocation. The annual funding totals $3.2 million.

“It’s essential we provide funding to support individuals as they enter the labour market or pursue further skills training,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in the release.

“This funding is key to make sure more individuals in our Métis community have the tools they need to fully participate in our economy.”

Gabriel Dumont Insitute delivers programs and services for Métis students across the province.