

CTV Saskatoon





A man who died in hospital nearly two weeks after a plane crash in northern Saskatchewan is being laid to rest.

A funeral service for Arson Jr. Fern, who died Christmas Day at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, is being held Tuesday in Fond du Lac. The 19-year-old was one of 25 people on a West Wind Aviation plane that crashed Dec. 13 shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac.

Fern, who had cerebral palsy, suffered a broken pelvis, two broken legs, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung in the crash, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family days after the incident. He was travelling from Fond du Lac for a doctor’s appointment when the plane went down.

The crash left a path of wreckage extending at least 800 feet. A Transportation Safety Board manager said Dec. 20 both engines ran up until the aircraft hit trees and terrain less than a mile west of a runway at the Fond du Lac airport.

The plane was headed to Stony Rapids.

Multiple people were injured.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help Fern’s family be together for Christmas, but an update issued after his death indicated the family put the money toward a headstone.