Funeral for paramedic killed in Beauval, Sask. crash to be held Sunday
Leigh Schroeder, 28, was killed after the ambulance he was a passenger in crashed head on with truck on Friday. (Speers Funeral Chapel)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:06PM CST
The funeral service for the paramedic killed during a crash near Beauval will be held Sunday in Regina.
Leigh Schroeder, 28, was killed after the ambulance he was a passenger in crashed head on with truck on Friday.
Two children were also killed.
Schroeder was a journeyman electrician before becoming a primary care paramedic and was stationed in Meadow Lake when he died, according to his obituary.
Schroeder is survived by his parents and two brothers.