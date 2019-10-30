The funeral service for the paramedic killed during a crash near Beauval will be held Sunday in Regina.

Leigh Schroeder, 28, was killed after the ambulance he was a passenger in crashed head on with truck on Friday.

Two children were also killed.

Schroeder was a journeyman electrician before becoming a primary care paramedic and was stationed in Meadow Lake when he died, according to his obituary.

Schroeder is survived by his parents and two brothers.