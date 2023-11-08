Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
The two men and a girl died following an incident on the lake Saturday afternoon.
The fundraisers identify the men as Chris Novecosky and Joe Novecosky.
According to Humboldt's mayor Michael Behiel, the men dove in to help after the girl, a woman and another girl fell through the ice. He said they were all related.
"In a true act of courage, Joe gave his life rescuing the ones he loved in a tragic accident — the ultimate sign of his selfless love for his family," a GoFundMe page for Joe Novecosky says.
A GoFundMe page for Chris Novecosky expresses similar sentiments.
"Chris died a hero, rescuing others that he loved in a tragic accident," the fundraiser says.
On Monday, Behiel told CTV News that the girl who died was in Grade 2.
A police news release said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and other girl were taken to hospital for assesment.
The two men were found dead shortly after 5 p.m. by an RCMP dive team. T
According to an online obituary for Joe, he was 28 years old and was a journeyman plumber and pipefitter, had his own DJ business and was training for his first MMA match. The notice identifies Chris as his uncle.
Chris' obituary says he was 38. It says he is survived by his wife. According to the posting, Chris also worked in the trades, as a journeyman plumber and electrician and loved art and music.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraisers for the two men had raised a combined total of more than $83,000.
--With files from Keenan Sorokan
