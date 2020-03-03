SASKATOON -- A fundraiser for a Saskatchewan woman airlifted to Edmonton after being struck by a semi near Lashburn has raised more than $22,000.

Vickie Bailey, 35, was "hurt terribly" in the crash, suffering multiple serious injuries, and will be recovering at Intensive Care at U of A Hospital in Edmonton for quite some time, according to a GoFundMe page.

"She will be off work for an unknown amount of time, and her husband Aaron will need to be home to care for his family. Please help us get this young family back up on their feet."

On Feb. 29, two parked vehicles had been involved in a crash and the drivers were exchanging information when a semi attempted to swerve around them, but struck both vehicles and one of the drivers, according to police.

Visibility was near zero at the time and there were high winds and heavy snow, RCMP say.

Bailey is a loving wife and mother of three who gives tirelessly to her community through her children’s activities, her work at the Maidstone Health Complex and local fundraising efforts, the GoFundMe page says.