Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says the province’s boost to municipal funding “is a good step forward.”

“It recognizes the strong relationship and the role that municipalities play and the importance of that revenue sharing.”

Premier Scott Moe announced Monday that the province would top up this year’s municipal funding by $10 million to $251 million, and that starting next year, municipal funding will be set at three-quarters of a percentage point of the PST.

The province froze the PST revenue sharing stream in 2016 at $241 million as it faced a budget deficit; up to that point funding had been set at a full percentage point of the PST.

“Of course we would love one point of that PST,” Clark said.

Regina mayor Michael Fougere told the media that, like Clark, he’s pleased with the commitment to sustainable funding.

“The formula is now in place and we have predictability and transparency which is really important for us,” Fougere said.

Moe made the announcement at the 114th annual Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association convention at TCU Place in Saskatoon.

“This is desired in municipalities across the nation, the agreement and the revenue-sharing formula that we have in Saskatchewan, not just because of the size, but because of its predictability, its transparency. You not only know what’s coming this year, but you know what’s coming next year.”

NDP leader Ryan Meili said the announcement is a step in the right direction, but it might end up being a drop in the bucket for some municipalities that have seen other cuts to public services.

“When we look at the number, while it is a little bit above last year, it’s actually significantly below what was there since 2013,” Meili said.

“Costs have risen for cities, this is a minor increase that’s welcome but it certainly won’t make most communities whole based on previous cuts and the increased costs.”

Meili criticized the lower PST share for towns and cities, adding that the provincial government has added PST to areas like construction. The province needs to stop taxing construction projects because it’s essentially taxing municipalities that are pursuing local projects, he said.

“You now have one level of government taxing another level of government and making projects like a new water treatment facility or other major projects much more difficult for municipalities to get in to.”