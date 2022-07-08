Fuel thefts prompt Sask. gas station to clamp down on customers
The recent spike in gas and dashes without paying has made a gas station change its pumps to pre-pay only.
“We were probably one of the few gas stations that didn’t require prepay and we were trying to keep it that way because a lot of people appreciate the service,” said co-owner of the Blaine Lake Gas Plus Karleigh Sanchez.
Sanchez says they’ve owned the gas station for about a year and in that time only had one incident of someone fueling up without pay but over the May long weekend that started to change with a gas and dash incident.
She says the highest spike in thefts took place over the July long weekend.
“We had three on Friday and then another two or three on Saturday so that was quite a few,” said Sanchez.
The business does have video cameras and customers now have to prepay before they turn on the pumps.
“I think it’s definitely the price that’s driving it (the theft),” she said.
Saskatchewan RCMP say fuel theft is up 76 per cent compared to this time last year.
Crime statistics show thefts of fuel from gas stations account for 73 per cent of the total or 222 incidents.
"Considering this, gas stations may want to implement 'pay before you pump' or other policies to prevent customers from inadvertently or intentionally leaving without paying for fuel," said Monica Deters, the Saskatchewan RCMP's acting officer in charge of crime reduction and prevention.
In the first four months of 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP received 137 reports of thefts of fuel from gas stations.
"Businesses should also consider if their video surveillance and lighting are sufficient and located in appropriate locations for suspects and their vehicles to be identified in the event of a crime,” Deters said.
There have been 305 reports of fuel theft from January 1 to June 17, 2022 in the Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction, or an increase of nearly 65 per cent from the same time in 2021.
By comparison, by June of 2021, 185 such thefts had been reported
This includes reports of fueling without paying, thefts from farm fuel tanks, thefts of jerry cans and drilling and siphoning of vehicle tanks.
Saskatchewan RCMP also received 10 reports of thefts from farm fuel tanks, 12 reports of thefts from bulk fuel tanks, 10 thefts of jerry cans and 9 reports of theft by siphoning or drilling gas tanks.
Deters offers the following tips to help prevent fuel theft:
- Lock privately-owned fuel tanks and ensure the area they are located is well lit.
- Set up video or photo surveillance in areas where you have a privately-owned fuel tank.
- If possible, park vehicles in a locked garage or outbuilding or park in a well-lit, frequently-travelled location.
- Park with your fuel door facing a frequently-travelled road.
- If possible, don't leave a vehicle unattended for an extended period of time.
- If your vehicle has an alarm, activate it
- Report suspicious activity to police even if it does not involve your own vehicle.
The RCMP encourage people to report fuel theft and other crimes to police. It also allows RCMP analysts to track and monitor crime trends across the province.
