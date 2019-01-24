Steady relief at the pumps has been good news for drivers to start 2019 as the price for gas continues to fall.

On Wednesday, many gas stations across Saskatoon were charging around 91 cents per litre, while others hover at about 93 cents.

Over the last three months, the average gas price in Saskatoon has dropped over 25 cents to 93.1 cents a litre. Its lowest point since the fall of 2017, according to gasbuddy.com.

How much drivers pay can depend on the vehicle they own. Even though diesel prices have also dropped, drivers of diesel vehicles are still paying much more than other vehicle owners at well over one dollar per litre.

Analyst Dan McTeague from gasbuddy.com says incoming regulations forcing maritime vessels to change fuel types have driven up demand.

"All maritime vessels globally have to run to low sulfur bunker or diesel, and so it's putting a big crimp on diesel supplies globally. And it's likely to remain for the next year,” McTeague said.

McTeague says gas prices can be affected by many factors including the price of oil and the Canadian dollar. He says the price at the pumps typically rises in the spring, but for the next few weeks, he doesn't anticipate any sticker shock.

“March will be the sort of shoulder month when we could see prices start to move up. But between now and the second or third week February, I'm not seeing a lot on the horizon that's going to cause prices to spike. In the same way, I don't see much that’s going to cause them to collapse.”