FSIN wants province to close liquor stores to prevent spread of COVID-19
The Co-op liquor store in Saskatoon's Blairmore neighbourhood is pictured in March 2014.
SASKATOON -- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is asking the province to consider closing liquor stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If our province is closing all schools and casinos, it is only logical that this same measure be carried to liquor stores and establishments," the FSIN said in a Twitter post.
"Alcohol creates and increases situations of high risk behaviour and entices groups to gather, which will only contribute to the spread of Covid-19 in the province. This is also a growing problem in the North, with bootleggers ramping up criminal activities."
Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer on Monday ordered that visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to essential visitors only.
Public gatherings of more than 250 people in one room are also banned.