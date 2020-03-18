SASKATOON -- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is asking the province to consider closing liquor stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If our province is closing all schools and casinos, it is only logical that this same measure be carried to liquor stores and establishments," the FSIN said in a Twitter post.

"Alcohol creates and increases situations of high risk behaviour and entices groups to gather, which will only contribute to the spread of Covid-19 in the province. This is also a growing problem in the North, with bootleggers ramping up criminal activities."

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer on Monday ordered that visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to essential visitors only.

Public gatherings of more than 250 people in one room are also banned.