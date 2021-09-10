SASKATOON -- Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations First Vice Chief Morley Watson says he was notified of a positive COVID-19 test after attending three First Nation celebrations.

He was notified of the test result on Sept. 6, he said. Earlier in the week, he had attended two events, after which he experienced mild cold-like symptoms, he said in a news release.

He was tested Sept. 3 and was told that positive results were communicated quickly, he said.

After not hearing back, he presumed he was negative and on Sept. 5 attended the Muskowekwan Sports Day.

He got his positive result back the next day.

“Please be assured it was never my intention to risk harming anyone, and to those who were close contacts of mine during this past week, I apologize for this potential exposure,” he said.

“For anyone who may have been in close contact with me during this time, please self-isolate, get tested and follow the directions of our health care professionals. It is incumbent on all of us, and indeed I urge all of our people to assist our leadership in the protection of our children, elders and community members during this very challenging time.”