

CTV Saskatoon





The Whitstone family’s call for an independent investigation into their son’s death is getting support from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

Brydon Whitstone was shot and killed by an RCMP officer in North Battleford on Oct. 21, 2017.

The 22-year-old man led officers on a high-speed chase and eventually crashed into two RCMP cruisers. Officers then shouted at Whitstone to put his hands up, but he refused, and instead reached for something in his pants.

In last week’s coroner’s inquest, Cst. Jerry Abbot, the officer who fatally shot Whitstone, testified that he pulled the trigger because he believed Whitstone had a gun. The inquest heard that Whitstone didn’t have a gun, though he did have ammunition in his pocket.

The jury was unable to rule how Whitstone came to be fatally shot by the officer.

The Whitstone family said there were “serious inconsistencies” in police testimony, and is calling for an external review of the investigation done by the Regina Police Service.

“We cannot have the police continuing to investigate themselves and clear themselves on any wrongdoing in these types of incidents,” Edward Lerat, FSIN’s third vice-chief, said.

The Whitstone family lawyer said the family is considering civil action against Cst. Abbot.