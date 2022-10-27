FSIN supports mother’s call for answers in daughter’s death

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is supporting the mother of a 25-year-old whose body was found at a golf course in Creighton, Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP media release, Tristin Jobb was found in medical distress on the course on Oct. 6. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Her mother Val Charlette filed a complaint with FSIN’s Special Investigations Unit, calling for the RCMP to be more active in its investigation and to take her daughter’s death more seriously.

Charlette is a member of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in northern Manitoba and currently lives in The Pas, Man. She said RCMP officers repeatedly tried to discourage her from going to the hospital to identify Jobb, and acted "indifferent" towards the investigation throughout.

"They tried really hard to deter me from going in to see if it was really her," Charlette said about her initial phone conversation with RCMP officers. "And they told me, 'well, we'll see what we can work out over here on this end.’ "

Charlette said when she was allowed to see her daughter’s body, she saw bruising and scrapes on her face.

I said she was beat up. I could obviously see that someone hurt her," Charlette said. "And they said, 'No, we're not sure ... it doesn't look like she died from anything traumatic.' "

RCMP officers and the coroner at the hospital said she likely died of exposure or a suicide attempt.

“I do not believe that my daughter’s death has been taken seriously from the start. Contrary to the coroner’s report, I believe her death was suspicious – we saw comments on Facebook that she was seen in different places with different people. We are frustrated that nothing is being done, and our family is seeking a full investigation into her death as well as communication from the RCMP,” Charlette said in an FSIN news release.

“It defies logic that a woman dying in the middle of a golf course is not considered suspicious. Not enough is being done, and we are calling on RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit to put the required resources into investigating the circumstances and nature of her death,” said Vice Chief Aly Bear of the FSIN.

Jobb was a member of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, and chief Karen Bird is also supporting calls for further investigation into her death.

“When dealing with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Men, it is hard to imagine the agony that the parents and families feel, not knowing and not having the answers to their questions of what happened to their loved ones. It is so important that they receive the closure, and to let their loved one’s rest in peace when they do find them. I am always in full support of the family because I would want answers, too. The family needs this support from FSIN and the RCMP needs to conduct a full investigation into what happened to her. Anybody who has any information needs to step up and say something,” Bird said in the news release.

Charlette urges anyone with information about her daughter’s death to reach out to the Creighton RCMP detachment or Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a non-profit political advocacy group.

“Because my daughter is Indigenous, It doesn't mean that what happened, her case, just gets swept under the rug."

With files from Keenan Sorokan