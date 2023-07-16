FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.

In a news release issued Saturday, the Sask. First Nations organization called on the Canadian government to “use every resource necessary” to facilitate the search for the two women.

“Progress can be made toward achieving justice and closure for all affected families. We all have a part to play, especially leadership. Winnipeg deserves people who care,” said FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear.

The remains of Marcedes Myron and Morgan Harris are believed to have been dumped at the Prairie Green Landfill, just north of Winnipeg, by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. The body of another alleged victim, Rebecca Contois, was discovered at the landfill last year.

Winnipeg police have said a search of the landfill is not feasible given the amount of material dumped at the site since the womens’ disappearance. A feasibility study by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said a search would be possible, but would cost between $84 million and $184 million.

Protestors have set up a blockade at the entrance of the landfill since July 6. On Friday, a court injunction gave police permission to break up the blockade, but it was still in place as of Saturday.

“Racism is alive and well in Winnipeg, Manitoba. If that were the mayor’s or even the Manitoba Premier’s mother, sister, or grandmother, they would immediately search and not stop until they got closure,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

“Our women are sacred, valued, loved, and respected and must be treated as such, and any decent person in a leadership position ought to understand this basic human right.”

Despite an injunction ordering them to stop blocking the roadway to the dump, protestors say they’re not leaving until a search of the landfill begins.

The FSIN is an organization representing the chiefs of 73 Saskatchewan First Nations.

-With files from Dan Vadeboncoeur and Taylor Brock