

Colin Thomas , CTV Saskatoon





The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is applauding a Saskatchewan provincial court ruling in favour of treaty hunters from Ontario.

The FSIN says the hunters from Six Nations in Ontario were charged with hunting without a license after being invited to hunt in southern Saskatchewan.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says Wednesday's court ruling in favour of the hunters from Ontario recognizes and affirms that the treaty right to hunt has no provincial border.

“Our treaties. Our inherited rights are portable.” Cameron told reporters Thursday morning. “We are not bound by provincial borders. We have been consistently stating this time and time again.”

The FSIN says the province has a policy that first nations that are not from treaties that include Saskatchewan, cannot hunt in the province without a license.