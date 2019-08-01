FSIN Chief: 'Court ruling reaffirms treaty rights'
FSIN Chief Bobby Camerson speaks to reporters Monday, June 3, 2019. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
Colin Thomas , CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:31PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 1:24PM CST
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is applauding a Saskatchewan provincial court ruling in favour of treaty hunters from Ontario.
The FSIN says the hunters from Six Nations in Ontario were charged with hunting without a license after being invited to hunt in southern Saskatchewan.
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says Wednesday's court ruling in favour of the hunters from Ontario recognizes and affirms that the treaty right to hunt has no provincial border.
“Our treaties. Our inherited rights are portable.” Cameron told reporters Thursday morning. “We are not bound by provincial borders. We have been consistently stating this time and time again.”
The FSIN says the province has a policy that first nations that are not from treaties that include Saskatchewan, cannot hunt in the province without a license.