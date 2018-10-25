Bobby Cameron has been re-elected as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

The 2018 FSIN election results come down after a four-week campaign for Cameron and a two-day legislative assembly at TCU Place.

Cameron defeated his only competitor, Thunderchild First Nation Chief Delbert Wapass, 727 votes to 216 votes.

The 44-year-old first became Chief in 2015 with a landslide win.

While the election was focused on the candidates and turning over a new leaf, controversies involving the federation couldn’t be avoided.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon in September for the Liberal caucus retreat, a video was leaked. It showed Trudeau calling out Chief Bobby Cameron for “mismanaged time” and having more than 20 chiefs attend a meeting that was only meant for eight.

There was also controversy around who would be interim chief while Cameron stepped down during the 30-day campaign. According to the FSIN Executive Act, when the position is vacant the First Vice-Chief naturally steps in to assume the role. In this case it would have been Chief Kim Jonathon. Instead, the federation selected Fourth Vice-Chief Heather Bear.

More recently, news came to light of confidential FSIN e-mails being hacked earlier this year. CBC has reported that the FSIN paid a ransom of $20,000.

When Chief Cameron was asked if a hacker was paid, he responded with “they must’ve been.”

A spokesperson for the FSIN quickly stepped in to interject and said “legal is handling it.”

Cameron went on to say he’s more focused on inherent treaty rights.

“Those are our priorities. Getting our own children into our own care. Those are priority items, guys. I want to say to each and every one of you it was a challenging four weeks,” he said.

The Chief said he wouldn’t respond to the negative comments from the media, because there’s more important issues to discuss.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon Tribal Council chief Mark Arcand held an impromptu news conference before election results were announced. He addressed concerns on the STC potentially removing itself from FSIN.

“There’s rumours going around that STC, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, is pulling out of the FSIN. That’s not the case. The case is we sent letters to the federal government stating that the FSIN and the AFN do not speak on behalf of STC and its member First Nations when it comes to program dollars and services,” Arcand told reporters on Wednesday.

Arcand told reporters regardless of who becomes Chief governance needs to be restructured. He said the current federation has been operating in a “divide and conquer” manner. He suggested policy changes need to be made.

Morley Watson was elected First Vice-Chief with 524 votes, beating his opponent Darin Poorman with 414 votes.

Dutch Edward Lerat was re-elected Third Vice-Chief with 454 votes, ahead of runners up Corey Bugler with 355, and Christine Jack with 124.